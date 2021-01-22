Molloy welcomes scrapping of steel duty

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has welcomed confirmation that duty placed on steel transported into the North post-Brexit has been scrapped.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“I welcome confirmation from the British Government that the 25% safeguard duty placed on steel transported into the North through Britain will now be scrapped.

“Having spoken to many engineering companies across the North and particularly in Mid-Ulster in recent weeks, it was clear that this duty was threatening the sustainability and very existence of companies and jobs.

“While this is one issue that has been resolved, there are many outstanding consequences of Brexit for the North that the British Government must work to mitigate.

“There is no good Brexit for this island and Sinn Féin will continue to work to protect families, workers and businesses.”