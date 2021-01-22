‘Urgent cancer care to resume next week’ - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed confirmation that urgent cancer care in the Western Trust is set to resume next week.

Speaking after a party delegation met with the Trust today, the Foyle MLA said:

“The cancellation of urgent cancer care within the Western Trust was deeply concerning for many patients awaiting treatment.

“Today, we met with the Trust who confirmed that red flag survey will resume next week and it’s hoped that there will be no further disruption.

“This decision was not taken lightly and came as a result of the huge pressures within the health service following the recent surge in Covid19 admissions.

“I commend our fantastic health service who are working on the frontline to keep us all safe and to save lives.

“It’s important that we all do our bit to halt the spread of the virus and help take some pressure off our amazing health service.”

