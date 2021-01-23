Cervical Cancer Awareness Week a vital reminder of importance of noticing symptoms and attending tests - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane TD, has encouraged patients to act on any symptoms of Cervical Cancer and to ensure they get a smear test if advised by their doctor.

Speaking today during Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, Teachta Cullinane said:

“This week is Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, a vital opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of noticing and acting on any symptoms of this disease.

“I would urge everyone to be aware of the symptoms of cervical cancer and to act on any signs you may notice by consulting a medical professional as soon as possible.

“Symptoms can include pain in your pelvic area, pain during sexual intercourse and irregular bleeding.

“It is also very important to attend smear tests when invited to do so by your doctor. Many appointments were initially put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic but are now taking place and will continue to do so during Level 5 restrictions.

“Health measures are in place at clinics to ensure that smear tests can be conducted in the safest way possible, to protect you from Covid-19.

“It is important to raise awareness about this disease as it is paramount that it is identified and treated as soon as possible, so please do not delay in seeking medical help.

“I also want to thank all the nurses, doctors, researchers and other staff working in this important area to treat and prevent Cervical Cancer.”