‘Economy Minister should use funding to support students’ – O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on the Economy Minister to use funding available to help support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John O'Dowd said:

"Students have been among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic with disruption to their education and the restrictions impacting on jobs yet they still have to pay full fees and many have to pay rent.

"I am calling on the Economy Minister to use funding available to support students by reimbursing some of the fees as a result of the disruption to learning as well as helping students with accommodation costs.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support students and young people through this pandemic."