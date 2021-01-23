Step up preparations for unity poll - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has called on the Irish Government to step up preparations for constitutional change following the publication of a new poll showing a majority in the North want a referendum within five years.

The North Belfast MP said:

“A Lucid Talk poll published today shows that a clear majority in the North are in favour of a referendum on Irish unity being held within the next five years.

“There is an unstoppable, vibrant and flourishing conversation underway on the constitutional future of our island.

“It is an inclusive conversation which involves nationalists, unionists and those who consider themselves to be neither.

“The Irish Government cannot be bystanders in this conversation, they must step up to the mark and lead in the conversation.

“The time to plan is now and the Irish Government must immediately begin preparations for reunification by taking the practical steps of convening a citizens' convention inclusive of the entire island and by bringing forward a green paper on Irish unity.

“A referendum is coming and support for unity is growing - that is clear.

“Together, we can overcome the barriers and division of partition and build a new, inclusive and united Ireland.”