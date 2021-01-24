Education minister should bid for funding to support pupils - Mullan

Karen Mullan said:

"Children and young people have been hit hard by this pandemic and the necessary restrictions that followed with disruption to their normal education.

"I am calling on the Education Minister to use available funding to cover one-off payments to those in receipt of Education Maintenance Allowance, those who get the uniform grant and people who get free school meals, as well as funding to cover the cost of equipment for distance learning and access to Wi-Fi.

"It is important the Education Minister continues to support children and young people, teachers and school staff and all those involved in education."