Economy Minister must support students - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on the Economy Minister to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John O'Dowd said:

"Students have been among those hardest hit by the pandemic and the Economy Minister needs to step up and provide financial support.

"I have had discussions with the Finance Minister on financial support for students, and specifically, a payment to help students with fees and rent given the unprecedented challenges they have faced during the COVID crisis.

"The Finance Minister has assured me of his willingness to support students if he receives the necessary proposal from the Economy Minister.

"We now need to see the Economy Minister acting to support hard-pressed students and their families."