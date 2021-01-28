Cooper welcomes bilingual signage decision | Fáiltíonn Cooper roimh Chomharthaíocht Dhátheangach

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the support of Councillors in Derry City & Strabane Council to change the criteria for erecting bilingual street signage.

Councillor Mickey Cooper said:

“I welcome the outcome of tonight’s vote which will reduce the threshold for erecting bilingual street signage from 66% of people in a street to just 15%. The request will require only one councillor or resident to begin the consultation.

“This will make it easier for people who wish to have their street sign in both English and Irish.

“Tonight’s vote reflects the huge rise in streets across the city and district who have opted to have their name displayed bilingually over recent years.

“Derry City & Strabane District Council have one of the most progressive language policies across the North, this lowering of the threshold will ensure that the policy continues to evolve to meet the ever growing demand for bilingual signage.

“This is also a reflection of the vibrant and growing Irish language community that exists across the Derry and Strabane area.

“Belfast has recently seen its Bilingual Street Signage Policy change to meet International and European Language Agreements and Charters commitments and guidance. This motion voted for by the Council tonight will see our city and surrounding areas meet that guidance too.

“I would encourage people to start the conversation within their streets and communities and make an application for a bilingual sign."

Fáiltíonn Cooper roimh Chomharthaíocht Dhátheangach

Tá sé fáilte curtha ag an Chomhairleoir Shinn Féin Mickey Cooper roimh thacaíocht ó pháirtithe eile leis an táirseach le Comharthaíocht Dhátheangach a chrochadh in airde a ísliú.

Dúirt an Comhairleoir Mickey Cooper:

“Fáiltím roimh an chinneadh anocht. Ní bheith ach le duine nó comhairleoir amháin a theacht chun tosaigh leis an iarratas comharthaíocht dhátheangach a chrochadh in airde. Má ghlacann 15% d’thoghthóirí leis an mholadh, glacfar leis sa chomhairle.

“Déanfaidh sé níos fusa é don té atá ag iarraidh comharthaíocht a bheith in airde i mBéarla agus Gaeilge ina sráid.

“Léiríonn an vóta anocht an borradh mór faoi líon na ndaoine a bhfuil ag iarraidh a gcomhartha sráide a bheith dhátheangach le blianta beaga anuas.

“Tá ceann de na Polasaithe Teangaidh is forásaí ag Comhairle Chathair Dhoire agus Cheantar an tSratha Báin ar fud an tuaiscirt, cinnteoidh an polasaí seo go n-oirfidh an polasaí seo le freastal ar an éileamh.

“Léiríonn sé an pobal bríomhar Gaelach atá ag fás i gcónaí sa i gceantar an tSrátha Báin agus Dhoire.

“Chonaic muid le gairid go dtáinig athrú ar Pholasaí Bhéal Feirste le cloí le Comhaontaithe agus Cairteacha Domhanda agus Eorpacha. Feictear ceantar s’againne ag cloí leo fosta i ndiaidh na hoíche anocht.

“Mholfainn do dhaoine tús a chur leis an chomhrá ina sráid agus sa phobal agus iarratas a dhéanamh do chomhartha dhátheangach.”