Kathleen Funchion TD requests information on report leak investigation

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has written to the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman, asking that he provide details of the investigation he ordered into the leaking of the Mother and Baby Homes report.

Teachta Funchion said:

“Earlier this month, details of the Mother and Baby Homes report were leaked to a media outlet several days before survivors of the institutions received the document. This was despite the fact that the Government had pledged survivors would see it first.

“Survivors have spoken of their distress at finding out many of the harrowing details of the report in this insensitive way. This caused them further re-traumatisation and undermined their trust in the commission’s work.

“At the time, Minister O’Gorman said he would order an investigation into the leaking of this report in order to establish how this had happened and who was responsible.

“I have written to the Minister to ask that he provide details of this investigation, including what actions have been completed to date and what further action is due to be taken.

“It is vital that an incident of this nature does not happen again and I have urged the Minister to ensure his Department treats this issue with the seriousness it deserves.

"As I have said throughout this process, survivors must be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”