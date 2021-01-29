Menu

Mullan extends sympathies following death of Dr Tom McGinley

29 January, 2021 - by Karen Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has expressed her sympathies following the death of Foyle Hospice founder, Dr  Tom McGinley. 

Karen Mullan said: 

"I was saddened to hear of the death of founder of the Foyle Hospice, Dr Tom McGinley. 

"Tom was a well known figure in Derry for many years through his work as a doctor and then when he founded the Foyle Hospice, providing care to families at very difficult times. 

"He was also a familiar figure running the roads of the city for many years as a keen jogger. 

"Tom McGinley will be sadly missed by all who knew him and I send my sympathies to his family both in Derry and Donegal and all his friends and loved ones." 

