Mullan extends sympathies following death of Dr Tom McGinley

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has expressed her sympathies following the death of Foyle Hospice founder, Dr Tom McGinley.

Karen Mullan said:

"I was saddened to hear of the death of founder of the Foyle Hospice, Dr Tom McGinley.

"Tom was a well known figure in Derry for many years through his work as a doctor and then when he founded the Foyle Hospice, providing care to families at very difficult times.

"He was also a familiar figure running the roads of the city for many years as a keen jogger.

"Tom McGinley will be sadly missed by all who knew him and I send my sympathies to his family both in Derry and Donegal and all his friends and loved ones."