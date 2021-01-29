Childcare key to economic recovery - Brogan

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said available and affordable childcare can play a key role in any post-pandemic economic recovery.

The party's spokesperson on childcare was speaking after meeting a representative of ‘Women in Business’ to discuss childcare sustainability and investment.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“The sector is not only a significant employer of women but the care they provide allows more women to enter the labour market.

"The vast majority of families with children are living in households where both adults are working.

"Childcare is both vital to our economy and fundamental to lifting many young families out of poverty by enabling mothers to earn a wage.

“I am calling on the Minister of Education to provide an urgent update on the current status of the childcare strategy.”