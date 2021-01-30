Gildernew raises concerns over dumping of hen carcasses

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs following the discovery of hundreds of hen carcasses illegally dumped in River Oona.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said:

“The discovery of hundreds of hen carcasses in the River Oona, near the Tyrone and Armagh border, is extremely concerning.

“The illegal dumping of these hen carcasses will have a detrimental impact on our local environment, and could pollute the Oona river and conjoining rivers.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for this criminal act.

“I have contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to request urgent action is taken to ensure that those responsible are held to account and that any necessary environmental clean up works are carried out.”