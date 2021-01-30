Anderson sends solidarity to Bloody Sunday families

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has expressed her solidarity with the Bloody Sunday families on the 49th anniversary of the massacre.

Martina Anderson said:

“On the 49th anniversary massacre my thoughts are with the relatives of those who were murdered, those who were wounded and everyone involved in the campaign for truth and justice.

“The dignity and determination of the Bloody Sunday families continues to be an inspiration to all those challenging injustice and seeking truth around the world.

“Any attempts by the British government to put current or former members of its armed forces beyond the law must be opposed.

“I send my ongoing support and solidarity to the Bloody Sunday families and will continue to stand with them in their campaign for truth.”