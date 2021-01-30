Maskey condemns graffiti threat to Tanáiste

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned graffiti containing a threat to An Tanáiste in Belfast.

Paul Maskey said:

“The appearance of threatening graffiti with racist undertones directed at An Tanáiste Leo Varadkar in Belfast is disgusting.

“There is no place in society for such threats and hatred.

“It has now been removed but those responsible for this hate crime in the first place should be held to account.

“Anyone with information on those responsible should forward that to the PSNI.”