‘Security alert causing disruption to community’ - Rogan
Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has condemned those responsible for a security alert on Newcastle Road between Clough & Ballynahinch which has caused disruption and inconvenience to residents.
The South Down MLA said:
“This security alert has caused serious disruption for families and residents, the road has been closed and a nearby house has been evacuated.
“This is disgraceful especially at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency.
“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.
“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”