‘Security alert causing disruption to community’ - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has condemned those responsible for a security alert on Newcastle Road between Clough & Ballynahinch which has caused disruption and inconvenience to residents.

The South Down MLA said:

“This security alert has caused serious disruption for families and residents, the road has been closed and a nearby house has been evacuated.

“This is disgraceful especially at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”