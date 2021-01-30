Menu

‘Security alert causing disruption to community’ - Rogan

30 January, 2021 - by Emma Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has condemned those responsible for a security alert on Newcastle Road between Clough & Ballynahinch which has caused disruption and inconvenience to residents. 

The South Down MLA said: 

“This security alert has caused serious disruption for families and residents, the road has been closed and a nearby house has been evacuated. 

“This is disgraceful especially at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency. 

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience. 

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.” 

