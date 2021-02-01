Not a single case taken one year on from new sale or supply of pets regulations - Senator Lynn Boylan

Sinn Féin Senator and spokesperson on Climate Justice Lynn Boylan has criticised the fact that despite the introduction of regulations on the sale or supply of pet animals exactly one year ago today, the government is yet to take a single infringement case.

Senator Boylan said:

“What is the point of introducing regulations if the Minister is not going to enforce them?

"I am contacted on a regular basis by animal welfare volunteers who are giving up their own time to monitor adverts on online sites.

"They report the illegal advert but it can take days before the advert is taken down by which time the animal is already sold on. It is simply inexcusable that Minister McConalogue has failed to act.

“The Minister knows full well of the existence of the illegal adverts. Volunteers who have been collating examples of them have tried repeatedly to secure a meeting with Department officials.

"I myself contacted the Minister last year requesting that his Department meet with the volunteers and yet it has still not happened. Every day of inaction by the Government means that more animals will suffer needlessly and unscrupulous sellers will continue to profit on their misery.”