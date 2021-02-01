McAleer welcomes COVID vaccination transport initiative

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed a COVID vaccination transport initiative which will provide transport for people in isolated areas to the COVID vaccination centres.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome this joint initiative between DAERA and the Rural Community Transport Partnerships (RCTP) to meet the needs of local people.

“During the COVID response, the Rural Community Transport Partnerships were quick to adapt their operations to support isolated people with services like food parcel deliveries and this latest initiative is another example them reaching out to most isolated and vulnerable people in our community to offer them transport to get vaccinated.

“I recently wrote to the Transport Minister, Nicola Mallon for more information on the roll out of the service.

“Those people in possession of a valid Concessionary Fares Smartpass will be able to avail of either a full or half fare concession as a result of the Assisted Rural Travel Scheme funded by the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs.

“Rural Community Transport Partnerships have consistently stepped up to play their part in connecting our rural communities, and now they are supporting those communities again by providing transport to those in need to their local COVID vaccination appointments.”