McGuigan condemns threats to port workers

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has condemned threats against workers at the Port of Larne.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"Reports of threats against customs workers at the Port of Larne are very concerning.

"There can be no place for threats like this from criminal loyalist gangs and they should be lifted immediately.

"Everyone should be able to go about their work free from fear of threat or intimidation."