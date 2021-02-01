Gildernew welcomes vaccinations for special school staff

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed confirmation that staff in special schools are to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Colm Gildernew said:

"I welcome confirmation from the Health Minister and the Education Minister that staff in special schools will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"These teachers and school staff work with some of the most vulnerable in our society and it is essential they are protected.

"The Ministers and the departments now need to work along with the Education Authority, school staff and their representatives to take this forward so these important workers can be vaccinated as soon as possible."