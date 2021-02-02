McAleer requests urgent meeting on ports threats

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has requested an urgent meeting with senior officials from the Department of Agriculture to discuss the suspension of physical checks at Larne and Belfast ports due to threats.

Declan McAleer said:

"The move by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to withdraw staff and suspend physical inspections of products of animal origin at Belfast and Larne ports because of unacceptable threats is very concerning.

"These disgraceful threats must be condemned by all.

"My thoughts are first and foremost with the workers involved and their families but this will also have an impact on trade.

"I have written to the Department calling for an urgent meeting with senior officials, including the chief veterinary officer, to discuss this impact."