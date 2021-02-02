Boylan welcomes penalty increase for mobile phone use while driving

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed an increase in penalties for the use of mobile phones when driving.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“Since September, the Infrastructure Committee has been examining the rule to increase the penalties for mobile phone use while driving to six penalty points and a £200 fine.

“Sadly, there were 56 people who tragically lost their lives on the road this year, the same as last year, despite the decrease in traffic.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and we must improve road safety in any way we can.

“That means having a holistic approach to the issue, which should also include improving our local roads as well as rolling out effective road safety campaigns.

“No stone must be unturned when looking to improve the safety of our roads."