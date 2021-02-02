Maskey concerned over footage of large group in East Belfast

The West Belfast MP said:

“It is deeply concerning to see footage circulating this afternoon appearing to show a group of over 40 men patrolling the streets of East Belfast.

“This gathering is sinister and looks to be an attempt to exert control over the community of East Belfast.

“The PSNI, who attended the scene, must thoroughly investigate this afternoons incident and ensure that criminal gangs are held accountable for their actions.

“This also comes at a time when the emergency services are already under great strain because of the pandemic.