Position of the DUP 'reckless' and not driven by the best interests of the people of the north - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD spoke with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier today.

She said that threats against port workers in Belfast and Larne are totally unacceptable and must be lifted immediately so people can return to work.

Speaking this evening, Teachta McDonald said:

"The majority of people and parties in the north opposed Brexit and worked hard over five years to secure the Irish Protocol. It protects the Good Friday Agreement and it is critical to future economic progress.

"The Irish Protocol allows businesses in the north to export to Britain and the EU seamlessly, something that is of huge benefit to the north. It is critical that it is not unpicked and undermined after five weeks in operation.

"The position adopted by the DUP is reckless and is not driven by the best interests of the people of the north. I urge them to pull back.

"Now is the time for calm leadership and solutions to deal with the disruption which has arisen as a result of Brexit."