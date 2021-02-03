Government must deliver for ex-Debenhams workers - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly has called on the government to make a €3m training fund established for the ex-Debenhams workers available as a cash payment, and also to enact legislation to ensure that in future no other workers fall victim to the same fate.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The ex-Debenhams workers have been on strike for 300 days today. These workers have stood steadfast in campaigning with bravery and dignity in pursuit of a decent and fair redundancy package.

“There have been many twists and turns over the past 300 days for the workers, but the demand for a decent and fair redundancy package has remained steadfast.

“However, the ex-Debenhams workers have been let down in this regard by Debenhams, the liquidators, and the government.

“The workers have again reiterated their two demands which will bring an end to this strike - for the government to make the €3m training fund established for the workers available as a cash payment, and for legislation to be enacted to make sure this situation cannot happen to another group of workers ever again.

“These two asks are in the gift of the government - Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have the power to bring an end to this strike.

“I would implore the government to listen to these workers and do the right thing and let this incredibly difficult matter be brought to an end.

“Sinn Féin once again offers its support to the workers and will do all in its power to represent their interests; the workers can be certain that we will continue to push the government to broker a deal with delivers for them.”