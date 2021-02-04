Ní Chuilín slams DUP opposition to housing in North Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has slammed the opposition of the DUP to the proposed inclusion of social housing in the Hillview Retail Park development in North Belfast.



The North Belfast MLA said:



“The DUP are actively encouraging people to register their opposition to planning permission for eighteen social houses in the Hillview Retail Park development.



“This comes at time of significant housing stress and a chronic housing shortage in North Belfast, with over 2,000 people currently on the housing waiting list.



“This wretched opposition to new social housing by the DUP is reminiscent of the discriminatory housing policies in the days gone by.



“There is an obligation on all political representatives to work in the best interests of every citizen - and unfortunately the DUP have failed miserably in this regard.



“It is time for the DUP to wise up, get real and withdraw their opposition to housing families in the Hillview development.



“Sinn Féin will continue to support the inclusion of social housing in this development and to work tirelessly for more social housing developments in North Belfast.”