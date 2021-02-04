Health Committee opposed to so-called conversion therapies

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the Stormont Health committee taking stance to oppose so-called conversion therapies.

The Assembly Health committee member said:

“Conversion therapy is an entirely discredited practice which causes untold emotional harm and trauma on many members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Assembly Health Committee had a duty to take a position on such a homophobic and hurtful practice that breaches an individual’s most basic human rights, particularly, the right to be free from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

“I was disappointed the motion could not be supported by all members, but I want to thank Sinn Féin, Alliance and People before Profit members for supporting my motion and sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community."