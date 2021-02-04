O'Dowd welcomes £38 million student support

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has welcomed the announcement of a £38 million package to support students and get money into their pockets to help them through the pandemic.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“This is a good news day for students, universities and colleges – the Executive have just announced a £38 million package to support them through the pandemic.

“Every full-time student studying in the north will receive a £500 payment, that means that over £22 million of this money is going directly into the pockets of students.

“They can also avail of the hardship fund which will be increased by £8.5 million.

“Sinn Féín will continue to listen to and stand up for students studying here and elsewhere to ensure they are supported.

“The priority for Economy Minister Diane Dodds now is getting this money out the door quickly to support our hard-pressed students.”