ESB plans to demolish the Georgian Living Experience Museum criticised - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South, Chris Andrews, has criticised recently released plans by the ESB to demolish the Georgian Museum at 29 Fitzwilliam Street.

Teachta Andrews said:

"The proposed development of 3 luxury apartments at the expense of an important cultural landmark will do nothing to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in the city.

"This is a cynical attempt to use the housing crisis to overturn Dublin City policy on the support for cultural institutions in the area.

"Luxury apartments in Dublin are well beyond the means of even the most well-paid of city dwellers and there is no doubt that any additional developments will join those all over the city which are only used for tourism or short-term lets.

"These apartments will not benefit anyone other than the developers.

"Sinn Fein supports the DCC policy 'to maintain and enhance these areas as active residential streets and squares during the day and at night-time' (Land Use Objective Z8) and the use of the area’s historic buildings for residential purposes.

"But the proposed development is unlikely to meet this objective and certainly should not be allowed to go ahead at the expense of such an important cultural experience.

"This is the only museum in Dublin which explores the original function of these grand 18th Century houses which line its squares and streets and which are such a distinct feature of the city.

"Destroying such a unique part of our architectural and cultural history could only be to the detriment of Dublin and in contradiction to the expressed policy of Dublin City Council. [CH3CC, Dublin City Development plan]

"As the TD for the area, I support those objecting to the change of use application being made."