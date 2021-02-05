Kelly shocked and appalled at arrest of Ormeau Road Massacre victim

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said today he is shocked and appalled at the arrest of a victim of the Sean Graham’s Bookies Massacre on the Ormeau Road during a short wreath laying ceremony at the scene of the murders.

Gerry Kelly said:

“I am shocked and appalled at the arrest of a man today who was shot during the Sean Graham’s Bookies Massacre on the Ormeau Road in 1992.

“The man and other relatives of the five victims of the massacre, which included a 15-year-old boy, were laying wreaths at the scene of the murders to mark the 29th anniversary of the slaying of their loved ones.

“The small number of family members gathered to call for the publication of a delayed Police Ombudsman’s Report into the murder of their loved ones, which was carried out by a loyalist gang, using weapons brought into the north in a South African arms shipment involving a British army agent.

“As the relatives were dispersing police moved in and arrested a victim of the Bookies’ Massacre.

“It beggars belief that police have acted in such a heavy handed way with victims of loyalist violence in a week where the PSNI didn’t as much as take a name or stop a single member of an East Belfast UVF criminal gang of more than 50 men whose intent was to violently intimidate people out of their homes.

“This man should be released immediately and the police should apologise for adding insult to injury to the families of those who lost their lives in the massacre and who have waited almost 30 years for truth and justice.”