McGuigan welcomes return of workers to Port of Larne

The North Antrim MLA said:

"I welcome news that staff at Port of Larne who were withdrawn from their duties because of reports of threats will now be returning to work.

"The safety, security and well-being of workers must be paramount at all times and they should now be supported to go back to work safely.

"There can be no place for any threats or intimidation of workers and everyone should be able to go about their work free from fear.

"This must have been a worrying experience for the workers and their families and no one should try to play politics with this issue.

"Hopefully the staff can now go back to work safely and normal service will resume at the port."