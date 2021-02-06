Flynn extends sympathy after road death
Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has extended her condolences to the family of a man who died in a collision in West Belfast.
The West Belfast MLA said:
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of man in a traffic collision on the Stewartstown Road.
“This is heart-breaking news for the man’s family, friends, loved ones and the wider community.
“I want to extend my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the man and offer them my full support.
“It is deeply concerning that the collision is being treated as a suspected hit and run.
“I would ask the driver to do the right thing and hand themselves in to the police.
“I would also appeal to anyone who may have been on the Stewartstown Road at the time to bring any information forward to the PSNI.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."