Economy Minister must ensure businesses who need COVID support get it - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to ensure that all businesses who need COVID-19 support can get it.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"While significant levels of support payments have been paid out by the Executive to businesses, workers and self-employed people who have been badly hit by the pandemic, unfortunately there are still some who have not received any money.

“These include the some of the newly self-employed, trades people, large tourism and hospitality venues such as cinemas and some wet pubs, all of whom have not been able to avail of existing schemes.

“Almost a year into this pandemic, the Economy Miniter must now step up and make sure these people get support.

“The Finance Minister has said he will give the Economy Minister the necessary flexibility to adjust current schemes. If necessary, the Economy Minister should also be looking at new schemes so that no businesses or workers are left behind.

“I have written to Dianne Dodds urging her to review the criteria and adjust where necessary to make sure that jobs can be supported and that businesses, workers and their families get the support they need."