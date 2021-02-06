Mullan condemns Creggan shootings

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned the shooting of two people in the Creggan area of Derry tonight.

The Foyle MLA said:

“The shooting of two people in Creggan tonight is wrong and I condemn it.

“There is no place for guns or this type of activity on our streets.

“This is the fourth shooting since Christmas. We are in the middle of a pandemic, our health service is already stretched to the limit. This is the last thing people of this city want to see.

“Anyone with information on what happened should bring it forward to the PSNI.”