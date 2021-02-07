Police should investigate sinister posters in Lurgan town centre - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has called on police to investigate the erection of sinister posters in Lurgan town centre.

John O’Dowd said :

“The posters appear to be replicas of a historical poster of the 1912 period when thousand of guns were illegally landed in Ireland by the UVF.

“The addition of the term ‘Time to Decide’ is seen by many as a call to repeat the use of the gun in modern day Irish politics.

“The police need to investigate those responsible for the erection of these posters and their motivation.

“From social media reports the police may have attended the scene while the posters were being erected. The posters are a couple of hundred yards from the town’s police station.

“The promotion of the gun in today’s Ireland is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”