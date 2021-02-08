Urgent action needed on Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road for Moyross community - Senator Paul Gavan
Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has demanded immediate action by the Minister for Transport to sign off the construction works for the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road in Limerick.
Referencing a recent meeting with community leaders in Moyross, Senator Gavan today said that the people of the area are frustrated after years of Government neglect, which continues with this Ministers ongoing failure to sign off on the project, which is crucial to ending isolation of the area.
Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator Gavan said:
“Local people are angry. They are shocked that a Government Minister could come to Moyross to effectively tell locals that he knows what is best for them.
"There is an unbridled arrogance here that is sickening to witness.
“The Fitzgerald Report of 2007 identified that a key element in developing economic activity, and ending the isolation of deprived areas, is through putting in place sound roads and transport infrastructure.
"His report highlighted that Moyross road infrastructure meant it was in a cul-de-sac with some of the major problems being experienced at the furthest end of the estate.
"If you don’t have investment you won’t have progress, so without infrastructure like the Coonagh to Knockalisheen road, Moyross and Limerick as a whole will not see the growth in jobs and opportunity it deserves.
“Moyross is one of the most socially marginalised communities in the State, and I heard the powerful message from the Principal of the local school in Moyross. He spoke of an all too common and horrific experience - of saying goodbye to past pupils, in cold graveyards.
“The time of patronising platitudes from the Minister to this community must end. The decision on this road is made collectively at Cabinet with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. They need to act on this road that has been promised to the people since 2007.
“I call on the Minster to respect the people of Moyross, and respect their right to build a better community and immediately give sanction to build this road.”