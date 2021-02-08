Pensions announcement ‘nothing more than a name change’ – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has slammed the government’s announcement on pensions as nothing more than a name change.

Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Today’s announcement is nothing more than a name change which does not alter the fundamental problem of this government turning its back on people who should be entitled to retire.

“People retiring at the age of 65 will still be worse off, as they will receive the same rate of Jobseekers. This amounts to €203 per week, which is a loss of €45 per week.

“This amounts to over €2,000 per year being taken from pensioners’ pockets. It is grossly unfair and frankly insulting when people have worked hard all their lives and paid into the system.

“It is appalling that the government is trying to brand this as an improvement while they continue to fail people who want the option to retire.

“I am very clear that the State Pension Transition must be restored. Those retiring from work, many after a lifetime of work, should be able to access a State Pension payment.

“We also need to look at choice in retirement as well. People who wish to continue working should have the choice to do so.

“This Government needs to get real about the financial reality facing many people who want to retire but are unable to do so because of this Government’s failure to provide supports that they should be entitled to.

“This Government is divorced from reality if it thinks that people will be convinced by this disingenuous branding exercise. They must do better and bring about the reform needed for people to work and retire fairly and with dignity.

“This issue isn’t going away. I will continue to hold the Government to account on this until they scrap this unfair policy.”