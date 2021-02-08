Sinn Féin Leader urges Minister to sign-off on Coonagh-Knockalisheen road project

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald has today urged the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to sign-off on the Coonagh to Knockalisheen distributor road.

Ms McDonald spoke to the Minister by phone this afternoon and told him that the delivery of the project is absolutely vital to the progress of Moyross and Limerick.

The Sinn Féin Leader said:

“The Green Party Leader has cast doubt on the Coonagh to Knockalisheen distributor road project, despite approving the project to proceed to tender last July.

“During my conversation with the Minister, I impressed on him the need to act urgently to ensure that this long-promised road is delivered for the community of Moyross and Limerick City.

“The Coonagh to Knockalisheen distributor road is fundamental to the Limerick Regeneration plan, and when delivered, will open up significant and long-term employment and educational opportunities for Moyross and the city.

“The Green Party Leader accepts that Moyross has been cut off by the cul-de-sac design of the local road network. I made clear to him that abstract promises of improved connectivity and light rail will not fix the Moyross road infrastructure, however the distributor road project can and will.

“Limerick City and County Council have submitted a recommendation to the Minister on the award of a contract for the construction of the project.

“The origins of this road go back to the Fitzgerald Report from 2007 which identified that road infrastructure such as this was a key element in developing economic activity and ending the isolation of deprived areas like Moyross.

“This project is one of 12 regional and local road improvement schemes identified for development in the National Development Plan (NDP) which the current Programme for Government commits not to ‘frustrate or delay’. It is absolutely vital for Limerick that this commitment is kept."