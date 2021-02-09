McGuigan welcomes DAERA port staff return to work

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed news that DAERA staff will return to work at the Port of Larne after being withdrawn due to reports of threats.

"I welcome the news that DAERA staff will return to work at the Port of Larne after being withdrawn following reports of threats.

"The safe return of workers is a priority and their safety must be paramount.

"While it is welcome that workers will be back in post, there are still serious questions to be answered by the Minister for Agriculture around how and why the staff were withdrawn in the first place and who made the decision."