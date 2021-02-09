British government must resolve financial barriers to victims' pension - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the British government must resolve the financial barriers to providing money for a victims' pension.

Responding to the Court of Appeal judgement on the Victims Payment Scheme Linda Dillon MLA stated:

"Sinn Féin is fully committed to the delivery of the Victims Payment Scheme for all who suffered permanent physical and psychological injury as a result of the conflict.

"No victim should have to wait a day longer for this scheme to open. It is our view that the financial barriers to this scheme opening must be immediately addressed.

"It is clear however, that the Executive do not have the resources to finance this scheme.

"Our collective efforts now must be to ensure that the British Government who brought forward this legislation should provide the required finances and financial certainty in order for the scheme to open as planned.

"There are also pressing questions to be asked of the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, why after five months he has yet to respond to a request for a meeting from the First and deputy First Minister, Justice Minister and Finance Minister to address the issue of finances.

"The politicking by Brandon Lewis on this issue is just not acceptable; it is frankly insulting to the many victims who are waiting on the scheme to open.

"The Court’s decision to adjourn the appeal creates an opportunity ‘to find an agreed solution’. The British government must now provide the necessary resources for the scheme to open. There can be no more delays."