Community anger at Old Downe Hospital fire - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the local community are angered to see another fire at the Old Downe Hospital site.

The South Down MP said:

“The community were angered to see the Old Downe Hospital ablaze once again tonight.

“I commend the Fire and Rescue Services for their efforts to tackle the blaze.

“The emergency services are under pressure at this time and do not need this type of incident.

“I would encourage anyone with information on how this blaze started to come forward to the PSNI.”