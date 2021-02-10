Collective will across the island to see full implementation of protocol - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said there is a collective will across the island to work together to see the full implementation of the Irish protocol and to build on the special status it affords the north.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"At today's joint meeting of the Executive Office Committee and the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement representatives from across the island joined together to discuss the importance of implementing the protocol.

"There is nothing good to come from Brexit and the protocol offers protection for the all-Ireland economy, as well as allowing continued access to a marketplace of 450 million people for businesses in the north.

"There is a collective will across the island to work together across the island and to support the ongoing efforts to resolve the outstanding issues with the protocol to ensure its full implementation.

"We note that DUP MPs and MLAs failed to show up to represent their constituents, most likely to distract from the fact that they supported the hardest Tory Brexit possible against the democratic wishes of the people of the north and against the interests of businesses, traders and farmers.

"We will continue to work across the island to support businesses and traders and to build on the special status afforded to the north by the protocol."