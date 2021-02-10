Opposition to proposed Hightown incinerator rock solid says Kelly

Speaking as divisions emerged within the DUP over the proposed Hightown incinerator, Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said:

“Sinn Féin remain 100 percent behind the residents and their campaign to stop the proposed incinerator at Hightown and the DUP must clarify where they now stand.

“It’s my understanding that at least two senior members of the DUP are now actively supporting the unwanted incinerator and have handed in over a hundred letters of support for this proposal.

“This stands in stark contrast to the aprox five thousand objections from residents and campaigners.

“This has been a fantastic campaign to stop the incinerator and up to now has enjoyed cross party support.

“However these developments within the DUP are alarming given they include some senior party representatives some of which have previously publicly supported residents opposition to the incinerator.

“The DUP need to clarify their party position publicly and let residents know where they stand.

“The body of evidence that campaigners have compiled in opposition to this project is compelling on health, economic, environmental and social grounds.

“Vested interests which are advancing this incinerator against the firmly expressed wishes of this community will not succeed with or without the support of elements within the DUP.”