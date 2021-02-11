Progress needed to deliver Casement Park - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has said progress must be made to ensure the completion of the Casement Park redevelopment.

The South Down MLA was speaking after it was revealed at the Communities Committee today that there has been no progress on the planning application.

Sinéad Ennis said:

“Four months after the announcement of the intention to approve the redevelopment of Casement Park, it’s concerning that there is still no progress on the planning application.

“These continued delays are a great frustration to Antrim and Ulster Gaels who want to finally see the completion of a new state-of-the-art home for Antrim GAA in the heart of West Belfast.

“The Infrastructure Minister must work to ensure there are no more delays to this vital project which will provide a boost to West Belfast.

“I have requested that the committee writes to Minister Mallon for clarity on the delays and what measures she has put in place to ensure this Executive flagship project can progress quickly to business case stage.

“I am hopeful that we can see progress on this ground-breaking project to finally see it delivered.”