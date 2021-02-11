Doctor's reported refusal to vaccinate against Covid-19 very concerning - Réada Cronin TD

Sinn Féin TD for North Kildare Réada Cronin has expressed concern at media reports that a GP in Celbridge is refusing to administer Covid-19 vaccines, and is further reported as not sending people for Covid-19 testing.

Teachta Cronin said:

"It is vital that everyone in the constituency who wishes to be vaccinated has the opportunity to do so.

"I will be asking the Minister for Health and the HSE to clarify the operational position of GPs in vaccination.

“We are in the worst public-health crisis the state has ever experienced.

"In my opinion, a refusal by any doctor either to refer people for testing for a pandemic disease or to administer vaccines to counter it, poses a threat to public health and must be addressed by the HSE and the Department of Health.

"This is very concerning and I will be seeking to raise this in the Dáil next week.”