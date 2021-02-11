Concerns of family carers and medically vulnerable must be addressed and detail on vaccine rollout for key workers provided - David Cullinane

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has criticised the lack of detail on the rollout of vaccines for key workers, and has urged the Minister for Health to address the concerns of family carers and people with medical conditions.

He also said for the Minister to take greater account of people who need to undergo urgent treatments where consultants are hesitant to proceed without vaccination.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The Minister must urgently address the concerns of family carers and the medically vulnerable.

"He must also ensure that people who must undergo critical treatment and the risk presented to them due to this.

"Family carers are being treated differently to HSE carers. I have met with hundreds of them and they all tell me the same thing, 'who cares for the carers?'

"They need more than tea and sympathy. They feel forgotten.

"The vaccine rollout is also lacking detail on key workers. This must be urgently revised and we need to see movement on this in the next number of days.

"This group will be reached very soon now that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not being used on over 65s."