Ennis welcomes news that sports clubs will receive payments from £25m fund

Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson Sinead Ennis MLA has welcomed confirmation from Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that sports clubs will begin to receive payments from the £25m Sports Sustainability Fund by the end of this month.

Sinead Ennis said:

“The sports sector has been at the forefront in protecting many during these extremely uncertain and challenging times.

“Sports clubs have been hit hard by this COVID-19 pandemic due to losses in gate receipts and social clubs being closed.

“These clubs play a hugely important role within local communities and we must continue to do all we can to support and protect them during these difficult times.

“The former minister for communities Carál Ní Chuilín introduced a £25m Sports Sustainability Fund for sports clubs financially affected as a result of COVID-19.

“Minister Hargey has confirmed that payments for the successful applicants will commence by the end of February."