Minister needs to get money to bus operators still awaiting payment - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said bus operators should be able to access the COVID bus support scheme.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Many bus operators who have applied for the Department's Bus Support Scheme are still awaiting payment since the scheme opened in November.

"Of those who have been paid, less than half have reportedly received the full payment and a significant portion of applicants were excluded from the scheme altogether.

“The bus sector has been one of the hardest hits industries during Covid but many are still waiting for sector specific support.

“With a second scheme incoming, the Infrastructure Minister needs to urgently engage with the sector to iron out the problems encountered in the scheme and issue the payments from the first support package at pace.

“Our local Bus companies are an important part of our local economy and need to be on solid footing for when it is safe for work to pick up once more."