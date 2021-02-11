Growing calls to stop new Health Secretary General recruitment process must be heeded – Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD, Matt Carthy, has welcomed the joint framework agreed between the Public Accounts and Finance Committees to review the recruitment process for the new Secretary General of the Department of Health.

Teachta Carthy, member of PAC, said the government now had a responsibility to heed growing calls to stop the recruitment process pending a full review of the remuneration offered for the post.

Teachta Carthy said:

“Today in the Dáil I challenged the Tánaiste that the government must stall the recruitment process which would see an additional €81,000 provided in remuneration for the position.

“The Tánaiste indicated they had no intention to do so and had the gall to indicate he felt it would result in a saving of money.

“Where in the Health Service can we expect the cuts to make up these savings?

“The same week that we have been told that the spiralling costs of the National Children’s Hospital cannot be addressed at this point, we are being told that the government won’t stop this outrageous increase in salary before it occurs.

“The position of this government is that it is never the right time to question their wasteful attitude towards public funds.

“That the Public Accounts and Finance Committees today agreed a joint framework for reviewing this unprecedented salary hike is a welcome development.

“The government must heed the growing calls to stop the process pending the completion of this review”.