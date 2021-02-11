'All health workers should receive the £500 payment' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said all workers within the health service should receive the £500 thank you payment.

The party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“All workers within the health service should receive the £500 thank you payment.

“These workers, from doctors to cleaners, have played a vital role working around the clock on the frontline to keep people safe and protect our health service during this pandemic.

“Workers should receive all of this money and those on low pay and part-time contracts should not be disadvantaged. We need to support all our health workers.”