Sinn Féin resolute in support for Hightown anti-incinerator campaign – Kearney

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has reiterated his party’s support for the No-Arc21 campaign against the proposed incinerator at Hightown following a division in the DUP’s stance on the issue.

Declan Kearney said:

“Residents in the greater Hightown area will be dismayed at the clear departure from previous cross-party support for the NoArc21 campaign by two senior DUP representatives.

“I understand at least one other DUP representative remains committed to the anti-incinerator campaign and that is to be welcomed.

“However, the public disagreement which has emerged within that party will provide little reassurance for the thousands of objectors who are entitled to the political support of all their representatives.

“The concerns of Mallusk residents regarding the landfill site at Cottonmount have merit, and that problem needs to be addressed. But playing one issue against another, inevitably pits groups of concerned residents against each other. There is no evidence that the controversial Hightown incinerator would alleviate the reservations about the Cottonmount site.

“It is absolutely clear the proposed incinerator presents a serious risk to local community health and safety, and will have clear repercussions for the environment and surrounding habitat.

“Years of evidence gathering, along with extensive scientific research, shows that the risk to public health and well-being far outweighs any possible economic benefit.

“Sinn Féin remains resolute in our support for the No-Arc21 campaign.

“Local residents can be reassured that I, along with our Sinn Féin representatives for the Hightown and Glengormley areas, will continue to stand with the local community and the No-Arc21 campaign group.”